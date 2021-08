Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, despite some recent volatility, have soared over the last year—with the bitcoin price up around 250%. The bitcoin price topped $60,000 earlier this year before crashing, losing around 40% of its value in a matter of weeks. But many crypto investors remain confident bitcoin will surge far past its recent highs and potentially boost other smaller cryptocurrencies (subscribe now to Forbes' CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and discover crypto blockbusters poised for 1,000% gains).