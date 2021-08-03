I Am Not A Teacher!

Last week Facebook reminded me when my pure excitement for August returned. On July 20, 2012, the first real sign that I was retired came when, looking at the calendar, I said, “Oh, that’s nice.” Previously, that date would shout that my to-do list must quickly be done because I would soon be shifting into ‘classroom thinking’ — a very real, weeks-long process of making my brain move back into school mode. I can now again enjoy the excitement of new school supplies and anticipate the fun of fresh workbooks, a return to friends, and new challenges. What fun to have that joy. New beginnings have such hope.