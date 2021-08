Notably, Bitcoin is the first currency Amazon is considering. However, in the future, it will expand its possibilities with other digital assets. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering to start accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment method as soon as this year. Recently, Amazon’s Payments Acceptance & Experience team revealed a new job offering. In particular, the company is “seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap”. It wants to “develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive the overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities”. According to an insider, this reflects the retail giant’s intention to run much further than just exploration of cryptocurrencies’ possibilities. And by the end of this year, Amazon is likely to accept BTC payments.