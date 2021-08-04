Man wanted after allegedly killing woman who was holding baby
Share and speak up for justice, law & order... St. Petersburg, Florida – Benjamin Robert Williams, 38, is wanted in connection to the Saturday evening killing of 27-year-old Joana Peca, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Williams was identified as the boyfriend of there victim. Peca was shot and killed in front of her two children. Police are warning the public that is considered armed and dangerous.www.lawofficer.com
