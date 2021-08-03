Getting Started With Faiss

Microsoft announced the first public availability of its "Cloud PC," Windows 365 yesterday, and they've already reached capacity just one day later:. Here at OnMSFT.com, we're already Microsoft 365 users, and run our site on Azure. In other words, we "eat the dogfood." Our writers are on a "Business Basic" plan, which means we get Teams (which we use every day as a chat app), Planner (also used every day), and the management features to make adding new writers or moving on from old ones easy and straightforward. We don't pay for downloadable Office, as it's not essential to what we do, but for $5 mo per user, the Business Basic plan works well for us.