Allen Ray Harson
Allen Ray Harson, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 following a lengthy illness. He was born July 18, 1944 in Urbana, Iowa to the late Maurice Ray Harson and Adella Helen Lindsay Harson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Tanker. He was a member of the Flathead Free Trappers in Montana, the NRA and was a trained gunsmith. He was also a member of the Iowa Moto Guzzi Association and the National Moto Guzzi Association. He was of the Southern Baptist Faith.www.charltoncountyherald.com
