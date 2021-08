The ongoing pandemic has led many carriers to shift their operational focus to leisure routes in recent months in an attempt to capture any remaining demand. Yesterday, Air France become the latest airline to join the trend as the carrier announced six new routes departing from Paris’s Charles de Gaulle and Orly Airports for Pointe-à-Pitre, located in the French territory of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean. In addition, Air France will roll over seven summer destinations for the winter season this year.