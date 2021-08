Throughout the year, many of us look forward to the summer season. That’s the time to get outdoors, celebrate the warm weather, take some time off work, and do the things we can’t do during the other times of the year. Between amusement parks, waterparks, beaches, boating, tubing, outdoor concerts, and festivals, there are plenty of things to keep us busy all season long. This summer, from August 20-22, 2021, the Blues Brews & BBQ Festival returns to McHenry. If you enjoy good music, craft beer, and mouthwatering BBQ, this event is worth checking out.