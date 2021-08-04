Will Splash House move to vaccinated only? Palm Springs considering vaccine, testing, masking requirements

In just a couple of weekends, thousands of people will descend on the valley for Splash House, the pool party music festival at three Palm Springs resorts.

Despite relentless spread of the Delta variant, the festival is moving full steam ahead.

Splash House is expected to draw 14,000 guests over two weekends at the end of August. But as rates of transmission surge, Mayor Christy Holstege called a special council meeting for Wednesday to discuss new measures to fight the spike.

The festival already has safety plans in place including mandatory masks indoors and on shuttles, as well as other additional sanitary measures. "A conversation at the city council level will be, 'Is that enough to keep visitors and residents and workers safe?'' Holstege said.

She said canceling the event is not likely. "I don't personally support that now," she said.

But options on the table include making the event only open to those with proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

A new face covering requirement could cover the city by then as well. "We're considering renewing a mask mandate in indoor places businesses throughout the city," Holstege said.

The city has also received a request from Governor Newsom to require its almost 500 employees to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

"We're having conversations with our employees, our bargaining units, because we have unions in the city who represent employees interests," Holstege said.

Tuesday, New York became the first city in the nation to require vaccination to dine at restaurants, work out at a gym, or attend a movie, concert or play.

Holstege said that could happen in Palm Springs, too. "Anything is on the table at this point," she said.

She added that the council's discussion in Wednesday's special meeting will be driven by the public's comments. It begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the city's website.

The post Will Splash House move to vaccinated only? Palm Springs considering vaccine, testing, masking requirements appeared first on KESQ .