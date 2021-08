Historic Blakeley State Park is offering two unique cruises aboard the Delta Explorer as a part of Market Day at Five Rivers Delta Resource Center on Sunday, Aug. 1. At 11 a.m. 5 Rivers’ Educators will be aboard talking about Alabama’s state reptile, the Alabama Red-Bellied Turtle. This endangered species is found only in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta and surrounding area. Females nest on land around the Delta, including 5 Rivers property. Hatchlings are small, about the size of a quarter, and have a very high mortality rate from predation. Each year, hatchlings are found on land at 5 Rivers by observant staff and guests and are then released to the water. Come learn about this fascinating and charismatic turtle and get a chance to see them released into the wild.