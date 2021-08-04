Cancel
NBA

Jazz agree to deal with Hassan Whiteside

By Eli Cohen
By Eli Cohen 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
Center Hassan Whiteside. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz have agreed to a deal with Hassan Whiteside, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Whiteside is coming off his least productive season in seven years, but remains a solid shot-blocker and rebounder, especially as a back-up center. The Jazz recently traded back-up Derrick Favors to the Thunder in order to free up the space to sign point guard Mike Conley, and Whiteside gives them some level of continuity coming off the bench.

The 32-year-old seven-footer signed a one-year deal with the Kings last year but could never get fully on track with them. The Jazz will be hoping that in Quin Snyder‘s system, he’ll be able to get back on track.

The Jazz are believed to be limited to minimum-salary deals after committing their taxpayer mid-level exception to Rudy Gay, so Whiteside’s deal figures to be for the veteran’s minimum.

