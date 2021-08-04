Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Democrat Shontel Brown has defeated progressive Nina Turner in the primary for an open US House seat in northeast Ohio

By Associated Press
KVIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – County Councilwoman Shontel Brown has held off progressive Nina Turner to win the Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio. The contest Tuesday had emerged as a proxy for the future of the Democratic Party. Brown had the support of Hillary Clinton, the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus and several leading unions. She will vie to replace Rep. Marcia Fudge, who left to be President Joe Biden’s housing chief, in the 11th Congressional District in November. Brown will likely win November’s general election easily in the solidly blue district which stretches from Cleveland to Akron.

kvia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Nina Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us House#Northeast Ohio#Democratic Primary#Ap#U S House#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Nina Turner slammed for claiming she 'didn't lose this race,' 'evil money manipulated' election

Nina Turner is facing blowback from both sides of the political aisle after she blamed her special election primary loss Tuesday night in Ohio on "evil money." Turner, a progressive former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of Sen. Bernie Sanders, lost her bid for the Democratic nomination to Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in the race to fill Rep. Marcia Fudge’s old seat representing Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Nina Turner defeated by Democratic establishment — her loss is the oligarchy's gain

The Democratic primary race for a vacant congressional seat in northeast Ohio was a fierce battle between status quo politics and calls for social transformation. In the end, when votes were counted Tuesday night, transactional business-as-usual had won by almost 6 percent. But the victory of a corporate Democrat over a progressive firebrand did nothing to resolve the wide and deep disparity of visions at the Democratic Party's base nationwide.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Electionsthejacksonpress.org

Squad-Endorsed Candidate Goes Down to Defeat but Delivers Clinton/Abrams-Like ‘Concession Speech

Ah, I love the smell of radical leftist Democrats in disarray. Many of them are disturbed today because of the loss of Nina Turner in the Ohio special election. Turner is a nationally known, far-left, defund the police candidate, surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Ohio state senator, with almost half a million followers and lots of support from well-known leftists like the Squad.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden called Shontel Brown to congratulate her after Ohio primary win

President Biden called Shontel Brown on Tuesday evening to congratulate her after she won the Democratic primary to fill the Ohio congressional seat vacated by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge . Biden called Brown and “extended his congratulations to her,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters...
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Shontel Brown wins Democratic primary for Congressional District 11 seat: The Wake Up for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sunny and clear skies have filled the beginning of the week, and Clevelanders can expect it to mostly stay that way as the middle of the week arrives. Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies in the morning and a small chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Read more.
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Nina Turner, Sanders ally, concedes defeat in Ohio US House race

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, has lost her bid for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat. In Tuesday’s special election in the state’s 11th Congressional District, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown was the top vote-getter...
Posted by
CNN

There's a fight for the future of the Democratic Party happening in Ohio

(CNN) — No matter who wins the Democratic nomination in Ohio's 11th District Tuesday night, there's an almost 0% chance of the seat being in any danger to a Republican takeover next fall. But that doesn't make the result unimportant. In fact, the race to replace Housing and Urban Development...
Akron, OHwksu.org

Morning Headlines: Shontel Brown Wins 11th District Democratic Primary; More Counties See ‘Substantial’ COVID Spread

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 4:. Shontel Brown wins 11th Congressional District Democratic primary. More Ohio counties see ‘substantial’ COVID spread. Trump-backed Carey wins 15th Congressional District race. Relatives of Dayton shooting victims sue gun magazine maker. Arrest made in death of football standout. Infrastructure deal includes...
Cuyahoga County, OHCleveland Scene

Shontel Brown Wins Congressional Primary to Succeed Marcia Fudge, Nina Turner Vows to Continue Fighting

Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and Chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, won the special election to succeed Congresswoman Marcia Fudge Tuesday. After the most expensive congressional primary of the year and an avalanche of direct mail and TV and radio advertising, Brown capitalized on nearly $2 million in PAC spending by the Democratic Majority for Israel and secured commanding victories in the east side suburbs to defeat her main opponent, Nina Turner.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Democratic leaders should think twice before crushing progressive primary challenges

Tuesday's Democratic primary in Ohio's 11th congressional district, for the November special election to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge, feels like an extension of the acrimonious 2016 presidential primaries between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. That's because one of Sanders' most prominent allies, former Ohio state Senator Nina Turner, is seeking the nomination. And because her sometimes acerbic style alienated senior Democrats with very long memories, leading Democrats including Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-N.C.), the Congressional Black Caucus' PAC, and Clinton herself, have thrown their considerable weight behind Turner's opponent, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shontel Brown, who has since erased Turner's early lead. Even Marcia Fudge's mom has gotten in on the anti-Turner action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy