Democrat Shontel Brown has defeated progressive Nina Turner in the primary for an open US House seat in northeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – County Councilwoman Shontel Brown has held off progressive Nina Turner to win the Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in Ohio. The contest Tuesday had emerged as a proxy for the future of the Democratic Party. Brown had the support of Hillary Clinton, the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus and several leading unions. She will vie to replace Rep. Marcia Fudge, who left to be President Joe Biden’s housing chief, in the 11th Congressional District in November. Brown will likely win November’s general election easily in the solidly blue district which stretches from Cleveland to Akron.