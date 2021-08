Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, The Cedar Creek fire near Mazama continued to grow overnight Thursday but at a much slower rate due to lighter winds and cooler temperatures./ Governor Jay Inslee visited the Colville Reservation this week, where homes were lost and hundreds evacuated during the Chuweah Creek Fire near Nespelem, and, An East Wenatchee man already facing trial on forgery and burglary charges, is now suspected of stealing from a senior citizen’s bank accounts.