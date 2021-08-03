Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Dona Peterson

Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

Dona Jean Peterson, 88, of Chippewa Falls, Town of Hallie, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family under the care of Heartland Hospice. Dona was born November 3, 1932, in Chippewa Falls to Fred and Lottie (Gerber-Mahoney) Parker at their home in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1950. Her nursing career began at the Luther Hospital School of Nursing, during which she took classes at the State College at Eau Claire, now UWEC, and did clinical work at Cook County General Hospital in Chicago, IL, graduating from the program in 1954, specializing in surgery.

www.leadertelegram.com

