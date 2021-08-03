Susan Lynett
Susan “Sue” M. Lynett, age 58, of Eau Claire, formerly of Thorp, WI, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2021. Loving mother of Aaron Lynett and Molly Lynett. Faithful daughter of Marian Slowiak and the late Carl Slowiak. Dear sister to Carl Slowiak, Kathy Lepak, Jerry Slowiak, Dan Slowiak, Mary Kane, Pat Western, and Ted Slowiak. Also survived by her ex-husband, Patrick Lynett, daughter-in-law Stasha Bittner-Lynett, two grandchildren Joshua and Raelynn, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.www.leadertelegram.com
Comments / 0