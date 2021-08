The visiting Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night, the final 10-2. Leading the Bucs offensively were Kevin Newman (four hits and three RBIs) and Gregory Polanco (two hits, two runs, and three RBIs). Wil Crowe was the starting pitcher for the Pirates on Saturday. He pitched five and one-third innings and allowed four hits and two runs while striking out nine. Pittsburgh pitcher Chris Stratton finished with three strikeouts.