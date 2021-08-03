President and Founder of Coliman Group Jorge Aguilar Heredia Passes Away

Francisco (Paco) Bulnes, 61, a pillar of the Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, community and CEO of the Solmar Group, has passed away. “The entire Solmar Hotels & Resorts team mourns the loss of Francisco (Paco) Bulnes,” said Ricardo Orozco, VP, operations. “Since 1965, Solmar has been inextricably intertwined with the history and prosperity of Los Cabos. Following in his father’s footsteps, Paco continued to honor his family legacy as one of the pioneers of tourism in Los Cabos. He was a well-respected businessman, and while responsible for growing a successful company to include seven resorts, his most meaningful contributions include those he made within the community. Paco will be remembered as a kind and generous leader who took great care of his team and was passionate about helping those less fortunate, as evidenced through his tireless work with the Solmar Foundation, a non-profit organization which lends a helping hand to community members in need.”