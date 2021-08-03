Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

President and Founder of Coliman Group Jorge Aguilar Heredia Passes Away

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLIMA, MEXICO - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the recent passing of Jorge Aguilar Heredia. The President and Founder of Coliman Group passed away on July 30 at the age of 62. Jorge Aguilar Heredia formally founded AGGALL Coliman Group in 1978, when he inaugurated the...

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Founder Of Coliman Group#Aggall Coliman Group#Fair Trade#Food Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Coliman Group Reveals New Fairtrade Sociocultural Center; Jorge Aguilar Jr. Discusses

COLIMA, MEXICO - I am a firm believer that good things come full circle. Call it luck, positive karma, or what have you, but in the case of Grupo AGGALL-Coliman (Coliman Group), its recent success was completely by design. The supplier completed the first stage of its new Fairtrade Sociocultural Complex. With an initial investment of $780,000 (15.7 million pesos), the agricultural workers have fully financed this project through the additional premium received from Fairtrade purchases of bananas, administered through the Fairtrade Foundations "Familia Coliman A.C." and "Don Jorge A.C."
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

Popular Bean Feed Founder Passes Away

Sonora, CA — A beloved figure in the Tuolumne County community has died at the age of 94. For 30 years, Galen “Mut” Mutzner put on the annual Mut’s Bean Feed in downtown Sonora each December. He retired from the event in 2017, but it was picked up the following year by the non-profit Tuolumne County Sportsmen.
Businessandnowuknow.com

Westfalia Fruit Appoints Raina Nelson as President of USA Operations; Alk Brand Comments

OXNARD, CA - The ANUK team was excited to learn this morning that industry luminary Raina Nelson has landed a new role. Recently named as Westfalia Fruit’s new President of USA Operations, Nelson will take up her role with the company at the end of August. She succeeds outgoing President, Art Bruno, who is retiring after six years at Westfalia Marketing USA.
Economyhotelbusiness.com

Francisco (Paco) Bulnes, Solmar Group CEO, passes away at 61

Francisco (Paco) Bulnes, 61, a pillar of the Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, community and CEO of the Solmar Group, has passed away. “The entire Solmar Hotels & Resorts team mourns the loss of Francisco (Paco) Bulnes,” said Ricardo Orozco, VP, operations. “Since 1965, Solmar has been inextricably intertwined with the history and prosperity of Los Cabos. Following in his father’s footsteps, Paco continued to honor his family legacy as one of the pioneers of tourism in Los Cabos. He was a well-respected businessman, and while responsible for growing a successful company to include seven resorts, his most meaningful contributions include those he made within the community. Paco will be remembered as a kind and generous leader who took great care of his team and was passionate about helping those less fortunate, as evidenced through his tireless work with the Solmar Foundation, a non-profit organization which lends a helping hand to community members in need.”
TravelForbes

How To Quit Your Job And Open A Beachfront Hotel In Baja Mexico

Last week, I took my first international trip in 16 months. Swiping my passport at a Global Entry kiosk in U.S. customs felt odd. While I missed travel, I worried about the return to “business as usual” which has contributed to excess carbon emissions and environmental degradation from overtourism. Now more than ever, I’m looking to patronize businesses who keep these concerns at the forefront of operations.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

'Not the plan': Guatemalan migrants lament fast-track deportations

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala has begun to receive flights of undocumented migrants sent back from the United States under a new policy allowing fast-track expulsions for some families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Guatemalan and U.S. authorities said on Wednesday. The measure announced by U.S. officials last week, called “expedited...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Throws Potatoes Out of the Car

Four young men were riding in the same car along a deserted county road. The first man, tall and skinny, was from Idaho. The second young man, shorter than the first, was from Iowa. The third was from Florida and looked smarter with his glasses. The fourth person looked younger...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican authorities rescue six workers who were held captive by gang and forced to build a tunnel to smuggle drugs into the US

Six men were rescued from a home where they were held captive by members of a Mexican criminal organization that forced them to build a tunnel for smuggling drugs into the US. The kidnapped workers were saved after one of the victims went up to a security forces convoy that had passed by the residence in the Mexicali neighborhood of Santa Clara on Monday, according to Mexican news outlet Jornada.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
ImmigrationPosted by
CNN

The town where thousands of US-bound migrants came to a standstill

They travelled by the thousands to arrive here from Haiti, Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, and even further, from Ghana, Mali and Togo. Now they’re stuck. Migrants start lining up on the beach of Necoclí, on the Caribbean coast of northern Colombia, in the early morning. Before them is the Gulf of Urabá, a stretch of the Caribbean Sea that interrupts their long trek northward toward the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy