Buriak retires after 40 years at RC

Roanoke College athletes competing in fall sports will be reporting to school in August, and for the first time in 40 years Jim Buriak won’t be there to greet them. Buriak retired after the 2020-21 school year after serving the college as a trainer, professor and administrator since the fall of 1981. Before departing he was honored with a surprise reception at Mama Maria’s restaurant in Salem and informed that the college’s Athletic Training Clinic, located in the Cregger Center, will now be called the “James Buriak Athletic Training Clinic.”