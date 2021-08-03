Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Buriak retires after 40 years at RC

fincastleherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoanoke College athletes competing in fall sports will be reporting to school in August, and for the first time in 40 years Jim Buriak won’t be there to greet them. Buriak retired after the 2020-21 school year after serving the college as a trainer, professor and administrator since the fall of 1981. Before departing he was honored with a surprise reception at Mama Maria’s restaurant in Salem and informed that the college’s Athletic Training Clinic, located in the Cregger Center, will now be called the “James Buriak Athletic Training Clinic.”

fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
State
California State
City
Salem, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Salem, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westmont College#Retirement#Athletic Training Clinic#Lock Haven State College#Lycoming University#Division Iii#The C Homer Bast Center#Rc#Odac#Ata Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy