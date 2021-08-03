Botetourt Golf & Swim Club will host Metro Tournament next week; LB, James River will be in the field after opening the season Monday

The Botetourt Golf & Swim Club will be the site of the Bob McLelland Metro Tournament on Tuesday of next week, with most of the area high schools participating. This will be the first Metro Tournament since the fall of 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 affair. The high school golf season was rescheduled for the spring but the Metro was not included due to limits on number of schools that were allowed to compete at an event.