The 411 on Spirit Airlines Delays and Cancellations [VIDEO]

By BridgetEE
myhoustonmajic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou ever heard that saying when you buy cheap you get cheated? Well people typically fly Spirit Airlinesbecause they can get some really great travel rates, however Spirit had a problem this past weekend that seems to have spiraled out of control and the delays and cancellations has resulted in passengers being stranded and/or waiting in line for what some say is 4 hours only to be told their flight is cancelled. Rumor has it, as videos have been going viral all over social media, of the crowds in airports, that Spirit staff had gone on strike, but Spirit is denying it, only saying th flight cancellations are due to weather and unspecified operational challenges, and that they are working to fix the problem.

