Blue Jays' George Springer: Crushes another leadoff homer
Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Cleveland. Springer bashed his 41st career leadoff homer off Zach Plesac in the first, then completed his outstanding performance with a double and a sacrifice fly. Since the All-Star break, nobody has hit more home runs in the American League than the former Astro. In that span, Springer has paced the Blue Jays in batting average, runs scored, OBP, SLG and OPS.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0