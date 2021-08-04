Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hernandez went 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Cleveland. He was also hit by a pitch. Hernandez took Cleveland starter Zach Plesac deep in the first inning for a two-run homer, then later knocked in another run with a single in the fifth. While his power production has fallen off a bit in 2021, the 28-year-old slugger has maintained the high batting average we saw from him during his breakout 2020 campaign. After this perfect night, it now sits at .294, which would be a new career high if he can maintain this pace for the rest of the season.

