Iam deciding whether to take my mother off the deed to the house we both live in as to protect me is this the right

Gettysburg, PA
avvo.com
 1 day ago

First off, if your mom's on the deed, you can't just "take her off" without her agreeing and signing a new deed. Second, I have no idea why you'd want to do this or why it would "protect" you other than that you would then own the whole house and your mom would no longer own it. There's not enough information in your question, and even if there were I wouldn't want to give you an opinion on this for free. There's too much to consider. Please make an appointment with an attorney and discuss this privately.

