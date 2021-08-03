Cancel
Highlights and takeaways from Bengals’ first padded practice

By John Sheeran
Cincy Jungle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThemes and narratives are forming as Bengals training camp progresses into the first week of August. Most of those narratives stay true Tuesday afternoon. The Bengals donned their pads for the first time this year and things began to feel real. Joe Burrow was out there, as expected, but some others weren’t. The camp grind isn’t hitting the Bengals quite like it’s hitting the Indianapolis Colts (yikes), but they’re out a few players right now.

