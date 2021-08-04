Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees rout Orioles

The Yankees announced Gil has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, David Lennon of Newsday reports. When he met with the media Monday, manager Aaron Boone said that he was leaning toward having Nestor Cortes make a spot start Tuesday in place of Gerrit Cole, who tested positive for COVID-19. After further consideration, the Yankees will instead turn to one of their top pitching prospects in Gil to fill the rotation opening. Since being promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A in mid-June, Gil hasn't been overly successful over seven starts (5.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 37:23 K:BB in 29.1 innings), so the 23-year-old right-hander may have a short leash in his MLB debut. How he fares against Baltimore will likely dictate whether or not he gets the ball again when Cole's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Seattle.