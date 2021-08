Like all college sports teams, there's no question the Montana State University-Northern men's basketball team will be excited for some sort of return to normal this winter. Of course, the return of fans to the Armory Gymnasium will be a huge part of returning to normal as all Frontier basketball games were played without fans this past season. But, with the release of Northern's 2021-22 hoops schedule, longtime head coach Shawn Huse' team will look forward to more normalcy, in the way of playing non-conference games again, and a return to a somewhat more traditional Frontier schedule - although there will be changes there, too.