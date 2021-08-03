Cancel
Congress & Courts

Plans for Revising the WOTUS Definition Moving Forward

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of the Army are moving forward with revising the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS). Updating the WOTUS definition will be a two-step process. The agencies have indicated that the plan is to revert back to regulations that define WOTUS that were in place prior to 2015. Relevant Supreme Court decisions that have been made since then would also be incorporated. The second rulemaking process will be to establish what EPA is referring to as a “durable definition” of WOTUS.

Tom Vilsack
