Plans for Revising the WOTUS Definition Moving Forward

(BLOOMINGTON) Illinois Farm Bureau plans to participate in upcoming virtual meetings hosted by the U.S. EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers concerning the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule. The two agencies recently announced their intent to revise the definition of WOTUS using two rulemakings. The first rulemaking would restore the regulations defining WOTUS that were in place up until 2015, taking into account Supreme Court decisions. The second rulemaking would refine the regulatory foundation and establish a new definition of WOTUS. In the coming weeks, the agencies will accept written comments and also plan to host ten (10) regional roundtables around the nation this fall and winter. Go to ifb.org for more.