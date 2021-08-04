Cancel
TCC Using Federal Funds To Forgive Outstanding Balances For Thousands Of Students

By Grant Stephens
news9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Tulsa Community College students who owe money to the school will have their balances forgiven. Ultimately this about getting degrees, but that was tough during the worst of the pandemic when the school said students had to choose between enrolling for class and paying bills. TCC said 41%...

