European shares nudged record highs on Thursday, continuing their rally on strong earnings news and as investors waited on the monthly US jobs report due out the next day. "Improved [US] jobless claims data released today provided a more positive outlook in the wake of yesterday’s sharp decline in the ADP payrolls figure. With initial jobless claims back down to 385k, we are now looking at a welcome second consecutive weekly decline in this key leading employment report," said IG senior market analyst, Josh Mahony.