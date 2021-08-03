Dr. Qubein Biography

Dr. Nido R. Qubein became the seventh president of High Point University in January 2005 and has implemented dozens of strategic growth accomplishments. President Qubein has partnered with faculty and staff to forge new opportunities for HPU. Focusing on experiential education and holistic, values-based learning, graduates are prepared to live a life of both success and significance. He has served as past president of the Big South Conference and teaches a class to all freshmen titled, “The President’s Seminar on Life Skills.” In the course, Dr. Qubein shares with students the habits, skills, values, and the practical intelligence that one must apply to succeed in an ever-changing world.