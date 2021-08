Beta-lactam antibiotics are composed of a core beta-lactam ring structure plus a side chain. The core structures of penicillins and cephalosporins are shown below:. Historically it was believed that allergic reactions could be mediated by the core structures. This would imply that a patient could be allergic to all penicillins, all cephalosporins, or even all beta-lactams. That would be hugely problematic, because a patient would simultaneously be allergic to dozens of antibiotics – greatly complicating their management.