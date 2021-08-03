Marvell Technology to buy chip start-up Innovium in $1.1bn deal

Historically speaking, August and September have continuously been two of the weakest months of the year. Therefore, many investors wonder what the best stocks to buy in August are. It tends to mark the start of a choppy period bleeding into September. So, when it comes to the stock market, it’s important to remain as nimble and balanced as possible. Even though August may be a rocky month for the market, the S&P is already up 17% so far this year.