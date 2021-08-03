Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marvell Technology to buy chip start-up Innovium in $1.1bn deal

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 3 days ago

Marvell said Innovium’s cloud-optimised switches will complement its extensive Ethernet offerings and broaden the company’s portfolio of silicon solutions targeting cloud data centres. The acquisition is expected to add $150m in incremental revenue in fiscal 2023,. The deal is expected to be neutral to Marvell’s non-GAAP earnings per share in...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Up#Data Centres#Silicon#Marvell Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
StocksShareCast

Darktrace tumbles as investors sell 23.15m shares in placing

Recently-listed Darktrace tumbled on Friday after a group of shareholders sold 23.15m shares in the cybersecurity firm in a placing at 620p each. The price was a 9.5% discount to the closing share price on Thursday. The shares were sold by KKR Dark Aggregator, Summit DT CLN Holdings 4, Hoxton Ventures, and Balderton Capital.
StocksZacks.com

Grab the Momentum in These 5 Solid Growth Stocks

Growth stocks will always be attractive to some. The whole prospect of buying into a company while it’s still young to rake in handsome profits after it matures is a big pull. The goal is to make big capital gains over the years. So whichever industry or sector the company...
BusinessShareCast

Fortress lifts bid for Morrisons to £6.7bn

Fortress has lifted its offer to 272p a share form 254p a share. Under the terms of the deal, Morrisons shareholders will receive 270p a share in cash plus a special dividend of 2p. The consortium also includes the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and an investment company controlled by...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Ixico confident as full-year revenue, earnings decline

Data analytics company Ixico updated the market on its trading on Friday, confirming that despite a “challenging” business environment, it expected to deliver £8.7m in revenues for the 2021 financial year. 1,261.63. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 17,422.95. 16:21 06/08/21. -1.62%. -286.62. The AIM-traded firm said that would result in EBITDA...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Top 3 Best Stocks to Buy in August

Historically speaking, August and September have continuously been two of the weakest months of the year. Therefore, many investors wonder what the best stocks to buy in August are. It tends to mark the start of a choppy period bleeding into September. So, when it comes to the stock market, it’s important to remain as nimble and balanced as possible. Even though August may be a rocky month for the market, the S&P is already up 17% so far this year.
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

GoPro stock gains as subscription momentum drives big earnings beat

Shares of GoPro Inc. rose 7% in premarket trading Friday after the maker of action cameras delivered upbeat profits and revenue. The company posted second-quarter net income of $17.0 million, or 10 cents a share, versus a loss of $51.0 million, or 34 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, GoPro (GPRO) earned 12 cents a share, whereas it lost 20 cents per share a year prior. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting 4 cents in adjusted earnings per share.
BusinessShareCast

Carlyle sweetens offer for Vectura, trumps Philip Morris

Under the terms of the sweetened offer, Vectura shareholders will receive 155p per share in cash, up from an offer of 136p in May and higher than PMI’s offer of 150p a share last month. Vectura said its directors consider the terms of the offer to be fair and reasonable...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Capita returns to interim profit, secures £2.6bn in new contracts

Capita said adjusted pre-tax profits in the six months ended 30 June increased 508% to £45.3m, bouncing back from an interim loss of £11.1m a year earlier. The FTSE 250-listed firm added that it was now on track for full-year revenue growth thanks to 70% increase in won total contract value during the period, driven by contracts from the UK government, particularly in its health and welfare and defence divisions.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why ViewRay Stock Is Sinking Today

ViewRay beat the consensus Q2 revenue estimate but fell short on the bottom line. The company also provided full-year guidance that was lower than what analysts expected. Shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) were sinking 20.9% as of 11:40 a.m. EDT on Friday. The decline came after the maker of medical imaging systems announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Thursday.
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Medtronic buying Intersect ENT for $1.1 billion

Medtronic plc Aug. 6 announced a deal to expand its Jacksonville-based ear, nose and throat products business by acquiring a California company. Medtronic agreed to pay $1.1 billion in cash for Intersect ENT, which makes sinus implants to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis. Dublin, Ireland-based Medtronic has had an ENT...
ShareCast

First-half profits rise at expanding Spirent

The FTSE 250 company said that growth was driven by continued strong demand for its lab and live assurance solutions, and its 5G device test solutions. It reported “strong growth” in its order book for the six month period ended 30 June, as its book-to-bill was 103, while visibility also improved into future years as more multi-year contracts were secured.
BusinessShareCast

Mitie acquires DAEL Ventures for £15m

Outsourcing and energy services company Mitie has acquired DAEL Ventures as part of an effort to broaden its expertise in the fast-growing telecoms sector. Mitie said on Thursday the addition of DAEL, the UK arm of Mak Holding, will provide it with "market-leading capabilities" and accretive to earnings. THE FTSE...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Rolls-Royce swings to small profit, maintains 2021 targets

The company on Thursday reported pre-tax profits of £114m compared with a £5.2bn loss last year when the Covid-19 pandemic virtually grounded air passenger travel. Underlying operating profit came in at £307m from a £1.6bn loss in 2020. Rolls-Royce also maintained guidance given in March for free cash outflow to...
Financial ReportsShareCast

WPP ups outlook and returns as markets revive

The FTSE 100 group reported a £394m pretax profit for the six months to the end of June compared with a £3.2bn loss a year earlier as reported revenue less pass-through costs rose 5% to £4.9bn and 11% on a like-for-like basis. WPP increased its interim dividend by 25% to...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Veoneer stock soars after Qualcomm announces buyout bid that tops Magna's offer by 18%

Shares of Veoneer Inc. soared 22.1% toward a three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after Qualcomm Inc. disclosed that it has offered to buy automotive safety electronics company for $37 a share, which is 18% above the Magna International Inc.'s already agreed-upon buyout bid of $31.25. Qualcomm's stock slipped 0.5% ahead of the open while Magna shares gained 1.7%. Qualcomm's all-cash bid, which comes nearly two weeks after Magna and Veoneer agreed on a merger, implies a market capitalization for Veoneer of $4.14 billion. "The proposed acquisition will bring together our industry-leading automotive solutions with Veoneer's assisted driving assets to deliver a competitive and open ADAS platform to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers at scale," said Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon. Qualcomm said its bid for Veoneer has been unanimously approved by its board of directors and does not require shareholder approval. Veoneer's stock has rocketed 199.3% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 32.3%.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Tritax Big Box profit surges on 'unprecedented' demand

Operating profit for the six months to the end of June rose to £84.1m before changes to fair value and other adjustments from £70.6m a year earlier as net rental income increased to £87.4m from £78.8m. Tritax Big Box increased its dividend by 2.4% to 3.2p a share. The company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy