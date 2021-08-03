Cancel
Business

Wolverine Worldwide acquires women's sportswear brand Sweaty Betty

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrell and Saucony parent company Wolverine Worldwide has acquired Lululemon competitor Sweaty Betty from private equity firm L Catterton for $410.0m. Wolverine funded the deal with a combination of cash and a revolving line of credit and expects the addition of Sweaty Betty to its portfolio to immediately add to earnings, leading the firm to raise its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $2.44bn to $2.5bn.

