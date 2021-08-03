Wolverine Worldwide acquires women's sportswear brand Sweaty Betty

As the performance footwear business explodes, insights suggest that the buying power of women is a major factor. Women’s performance footwear is growing faster than men’s, according to data presented by Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser for The NPD Group Inc., during the U.S. Sports Market Performance Review presentation on Wednesday. While the women’s performance footwear category is smaller than men’s in terms of sales, it is growing at a faster rate overall. Specific growth varies by category, but much of it was driven by running. In the training and walking categories, women’s growth outperformed men.