DuPont beats Q2 expectations, raises FY guidance for a second time

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemicals firm DuPont upped its full-year guidance for a second time on Tuesday after increased demand and higher prices aided the firm in beating second-quarter expectations. For the full year, DuPont now expects net sales between $16.5bn and $16.6bn, up from the $15.7bn-15.9bn forecast back in May, while estimated adjusted earnings per share were projected to be between $4.24 and $4.30, compared to previous guidance of $3.60-3.75 per share.

