DuPont beats Q2 expectations, raises FY guidance for a second time

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $16.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.