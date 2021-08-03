Broker tips: Rightmove, HSBC
Berenberg upgraded Rightmove to 'hold' from 'sell' on Tuesday and hiked the price target to 710.0p from 455.0p as it said the stock's valuation was full but "not extreme". "We conclude that our previous thesis - that Rightmove would experience slowing top-line growth and margin pressure as it struggled to extract higher average revenue per advertiser from its estate agency customers - is unlikely to play out in the medium term," the bank said.www.sharecast.com
