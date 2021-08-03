Cancel
Google leaks unannounced Nest security cameras on its own online store

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Google has apparently leaked some unannounced Nest security cameras right on its own online store (thanks for the tip, Eric!). Google confirmed in January that it would be releasing a new lineup of security cameras this year, and it seems like the company’s store may have just revealed what’s on the way.

