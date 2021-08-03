Village-Wide Garage Sale – August 27-29

Due to the rainy weekend in June, the Village has rescheduled its Village-wide garage sale on Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Call the Village Hall at 708-867-7200 to register for the event no later than August 24. You can choose to register for one, two, or all three days. A list of all participants will be available on our website and hard copies will be available for pick-up at the Village Hall (after 8/24).