Vancouver school board race close in early returns
Just 64 votes separate the top candidates vying for a seat on the Vancouver school board. Early results from Tuesday’s primary show Position 2 incumbent Sandra Zavala-Ortega neck-and-neck with challenger and political newcomer Michelle Belkot with more than 16,000 votes cast. Zavala-Ortega had 5,435 votes (33.92 percent) compared with Belkot’s 5,371 (33.52 percent). Both candidates will advance to November’s general election.www.columbian.com
