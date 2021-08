Gov. Andy Beshear joined executives from Firestone Industrial Products Co. LLC and local officials to break ground on the company’s 250-job expansion in Williamsburg, a project that includes a more than $50 million investment to increase production of automotive air springs in support of the burgeoning electric vehicle market. Monday’s event signified the start of construction on the 68,000-square-foot addition, a response to growing customer demand and new business, including production of electric vehicle parts. Work on the expansion project is expected to be completed by December 2022. Firestone has operated in Whitley County since 1989 and currently employs more than 500 people at the 375,000-square-foot facility, where the company produces approximately 4 million parts annually.