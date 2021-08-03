Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mathew V releases new single, “Healing”

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver, BC-based contemporary pop artist, Mathew V has unveiled his most recent single, “Healing”, via 604 Records. The release precedes Mathew’s highly anticipated EP The Outer Circle, set for release later this fall. On the single, Mathew shares:. “If I could only take one song with me from my entire...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Songwriting#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Georgia Maq, ‘Someone Stranger (feat. Alice Ivy)’

Two of the most prominent voices in Australian music have come together for one of the year’s most vital singles, with Georgia Maq teaming up with Alice Ivy to share the euphoric “Someone Stranger”. Having released a full-length solo album back in 2019 by way of the mesmerising Pleaser, Camp...
Florence, SCwpde.com

Florence musician, teacher releases new single

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence musician and singer Jarvis Jett recently released a new single titled 'Never Letting Go. Jett is an accomplished musician having performed all across the country and at a palace in Jamaica. He said his new single has a lot of behind it. "Never Letting Go...
Musicallaccess.com

Rising Singer-Songwriter NIKKI HAHN Discusses Her Single ‘Obvious’, Creating The Music Video For It and Much More!

Meet Nikki Hahn! She is a rising star who’s expanding her career from the screen and on to the stage as well with a budding music career. On the heels of her debut single “In My Head,” she has released her sophomore single “Obvious” which is currently available on all streaming platforms. Inspired by 80’s and 90’s rock and pop, Nikki’s style blends the decades together to create her own lane of experimental pop-rock. She is currently working on her debut EP infusing the sounds of her guitar, piano, and bass.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Mindy Shares New Single “Nervous Shudders” Featuring Draag

Mindy Song, known professionally as simply Mindy, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming debut solo EP, Version 1.27, out July 23rd. Song may be best known for co-founding Night Dreamer with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, but she’s been branching out into solo music this year, blurring genre lines with a sound that pulls both from her background in classical music and from her love for dance music and electronica. Now Mindy is back with a final taste of the upcoming EP, her new single “Nervous Shudder,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Multi-instrumentalist Ajeet released her new single “Kiss the Earth (La Luna)” today via Spirit Voyage Records

Ajeet is a world music artist weaving inspiration from traditional Irish folk to mystical and meditative soundscapes. Today she released her new single “Kiss the Earth (La Luna)” via Spirit Voyage Records. The band comes together from Spain, Ireland, and the United States to offer a musical experience that transcends boundaries and takes listeners on a journey through song with soaring harmonies and poetic lyrics meet harp, African and Latin percussion, acoustic guitar, and Irish instrumentation for a musical exchange with deep roots in melody and sonic texture.
MusicSynthtopia

New Music From Lisa Bella Donna – Mourning Light

Behind The Sky has announced its 17th release, a new live album by ‘sonic sorceress’ Lisa Bella Donna. Because of the album’s 78 minute length, it will also be the label’s first CD release. Here’s what Bella Donna has to say about the new album:. “Mourning Light is a live...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

See Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform Acoustic Live Version of ‘Your Power’

Billie Eilish and Finneas shared an acoustic live rendition of her Happier Than Ever single “Your Power” Sunday. Like the version the duo played virtually in the desert for The Late Show, this powerful “official live” performance — filmed in one shot, with the camera dollying back and forth down a long curtained hallway — features Eilish and Finneas accompanied only by an acoustic guitar. Speaking to Rolling Stone for our recent cover story about the impact of “Your Power,” about a relationship between a young girl and an older man, Eilish said, “I feel like people actually really, really listened to the lyrics. I was scared for it to come out because it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written. I felt the world didn’t deserve it.” Happier Than Ever arrives July 30th. Six months later, Eilish will embark on her world tour in support of the album, with North American dates set to start in February 2022. The singer is also set to headline this year’s Austin City Limits, Firefly, Governors Ball and Life Is Beautiful festivals.
MusicPaste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

Comparing songs is a bit like comparing shells on the beach: Each is beautiful in its own way, but there are so damn many that you can only really afford to hang onto the truly special ones. After walking the metaphorical beach these past seven days and scooping us as many shells as we could, we put just 10 in our collective Paste Music pockets, including an unexpected comeback track from Caroline Polachek, the wonderful title tunes from new Hovvdy and TORRES albums, and the latest single from our July Best of What’s Next picks Provoker, to name only a handful. Dig into the best new songs of the week below.
Musicthis song is sick

New Indie Rock Artist Cracker Packet Releases Debut Single “Terrier”

Sometimes music gives us the ability to time travel, and that’s exactly what newcomer Cracker Packet‘s debut single “Terrier” does for us. The very first guitar strums of the song are treated with a reverb effect that takes us straight back to the early ’00s. It’s easy to imagine this song playing during the opening credits of a movie, or when the main characters are heading out on an adventurous road trip. This is exactly what Cracker Packet had in mind. — Cracker Packet (real name Nick Chrisholm) describes his ideal listening experience as “punting down the highway with your 4-legged friend in the passenger seat.” Swirling synths and his distorted vocals complete the nostalgic vibe.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Randy Travis Releases Hit Single “Diggin’ Up Bones” In 1986

Randy Travis, one of the best to ever do it. The man lit a fire back in the ’80s and ’90s, rolling off hit after hit. From “Forever And Ever, Amen,” “Deeper Than the Holler,” to “Three Wooden Crosses,” to “Diggin’ Up Bones,” Travis became one of the most iconic country music singers to ever walk the planet, with his unique voice and traditional sound.
CelebritiesBillboard

Shakira Teases New Single 'Don’t Wait Up': Watch a Preview

Shakira fans, rejoice: The Colombian superstar is teasing new music. On Tuesday (July 13), Shak shared a 30-second video of what could potentially be the name and part of the lyrics of her future track. “Won’t you put down your phone?/ Don’t be afraid if it gets late/ I need...
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Bongzilla – Weedsconsin

Bongzilla is a stoner rock band from Wisconsin, and they have recently released their album Weedsconsin, their first album in over a decade. Their psychedelic hard rock album has a total of six tracks, including two that are over 10 minutes long. The band consists of lead vocals and guitarist Michael “Muleboy” Makela, guitarist Jeff “Spanky” Schultz and drummer Mike “Magma” Henry. The trio not only shares immense chemistry within their music but also shares a passion for advocating for the legalization of marijuana on the federal level. Weedsconsin is a tribute to their previous work alongside some new material for fans to enjoy.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

New Music Friday: Normani Shows Her "Wild Side" Plus Shenseea, Ryan Trey, and More

This week’s Best New Music Friday includes new releases from Normani, Adekunle Gold, Domenic Haynes, and more. Normani can do no wrong. As a follow-up to her 2019 hit “Motivation,” the singer is back with “Wild Side” – a sexy collaboration with Cardi B. The collaboration materialized on the set of the “WAP” music video, which featured Normani. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” said Normani of the track. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.” The video was directed by Tanu Muino who did Cardi's “Up” video and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the creative genius behind Normani's “Motivation” dances.
MusicBillboard

Khalid Welcomes Post-Pandemic Life in 'New Normal' Single, Announces Third Album

Who else other than Khalid to musically usher in the post-pandemic age, or as he calls it, the “new normal”? The 23-year-old has been reflecting on growing up in modern times since 2017’s “Young Dumb & Broke” and continues doing so on his new track “New Normal” -- the first single off his upcoming third studio album Everything Is Changing, scheduled to drop this fall.
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

Mindchatter Releases Hypnotic Alt-Dance Single “Here I Go Again”

Mindchatter is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based in NYC who is known for his genre defying productions infused with elements of electronic, indie, singer-songwriter, and hip hop. After a breakout 2020 where he delivered his debut album, Imaginary Audience, the rising producer is ready to release his latest single, “Here I Go Again.”
Musicravejungle.com

Joachim Pastor releases new single ‘Kenger’ from forthcoming debut album

Hot on the heels of reworking Signum’s 1998 classic ‘What Ya Got 4 Me’, Joachim Pastor places his unique brand of melodious electronic in the limelight again. Illustrating the beauty of contrast through a mash of delicate plucks and curled bass tones, ‘Kenger‘ the perfect track to keep the momentum on an upward trajectory in the lead up to the highly anticipated release of the French studio magician first-ever album.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

The Ballroom Thieves Are Definitely (Maybe) Over a Breakup in New Song ‘Woman,’ Feat. Lady Lamb [Exclusive Premiere]

The Ballroom Thieves are definitely maybe possibly over it. Their new song "Woman" — premiering exclusively on The Boot — is proof. "So you had a bad breakup and decided to write a song to prove to everybody that you’re over it," explain Martin Earley and Callie Peters. "Wistful reflection turns into denial, self-pity, anger and, finally, acceptance. You’re definitely over it. You add a big horn part during the spiteful bridge. Is she even going to care? It doesn’t matter, because you’re definitely over it."
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Joe Nolan releases new single, “Cherry Valance”

Edmonton, AB-based singer-songwriter, Joe Nolan has unveiled a lyric video for his single, “Cherry Valance” from his upcoming full-length album, Scrapper, set for release on October 15, 2021, via Fallen Tree Records. Joe shares on the single,. “The song ‘Cherry Valance’ was the one that got me thinking this album...

Comments / 0

Community Policy