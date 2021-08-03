Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis mask mandate temporarily on hold; Kansas City sued

By MARGARET STAFFORD Associated Press
 5 days ago

St. Louis County residents will not be required to wear masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for at least two more weeks, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday against a mask mandate that was issued last month. Circuit Judge Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo sided with Missouri Attorney...

