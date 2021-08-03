St. Louis mask mandate temporarily on hold; Kansas City sued

On February 18th, deep in a deadly COVID-19 winter at Cox Medical Center South, in Springfield, Missouri, the last patient was moved from the treatment ward they called the Tower, a large shell space hurriedly outfitted with beds, I.V. poles, oxygen, and beeping monitors. Hospitalizations were declining rapidly, and much of the front-line medical corps had access to vaccines that would soon be available to millions of Americans. In the empty Tower, nurses giddily removed their protective masks and gowns, and laughed and danced, mimicking the moves from Pharrell Williams’s “Happy.” Soon, Kali Blair, a nurse at Cox South, was referring to COVID in the past tense. “We were just really hopeful,” she said the other day, four floors down from the Tower, where dozens of new patients were severely ill. “I feel like some of us have lost that hope now.”