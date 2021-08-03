Melvin G Cheeley, 61

SIERRA VISTA— Melvin G Cheeley (MSG M.G. Cheeley) known as “Cheeley” was born August 25 1958 in Warrenton, Georgie passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, in his home on March 16, 2020. Cheeley retired from the United States Army after nearly 23 years as a Master Sergeant and continued to serve as a DoD civil servant until his death. He was highly respected by many around the world and positively touched countless lives. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and chasing around his 2 year old granddaughter, whom he called “Ladybug.” One of his greatest accomplishments was guiding his 2 daughters throughout life and all its labyrinths, and he was never afraid to profess his pride in them to anyone who would listen.