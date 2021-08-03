Cancel
Baseball

Diamond Beat: Mariners thump Rays, 8-2

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKda4_0bH7HMra00 Aug. 2-8: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more from baseball.

Here'e a daily look at baseball news:

TUESDAY, AUG. 3

Pro baseball

Mariners 4, Rays 2 — Seattle took its second game in a row at Tampa Bay.

Yusei Kikuchi allowed six hits and two runs in six innings. Abraham Toro continued his fine hitting since joining the team, going 2-for-4 with a homer, an RBI and two runs scored. Jarred Kelenic also homered and Cal Raleigh drove in two runs.

Canadians 5, Hops 2 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver's Orelvis Martinez hit a two-run homer and CJ Van Eyk and four relievers combined to allow five hits in the win over Hillsboro.

MONDAY, AUG. 2

Pro baseball

Mariners 8, Rays 2 — Seattle had lost four of the past five games, but they started a series at Tampa Bay in winning fashion.

Ty France went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored; he hit a solo homer. The Mariners had 11 hits, backing starter Chris Flexen (10-5), who gave up seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two in 6 2/3 innings.

Seattle left 21 runners on base.

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
