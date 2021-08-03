Fortnite Update 17.30 Patch Notes

The Elder Scrolls Online update 7.0.9 has finally arrived, so here’s everything that’s been changed and added with this update! Like a lot of patches today apparently, today’s Elder Scrolls Online update doesn’t have much to look forward to. If anything, it’s just a few bug fixes that round out to an 88MB patch. Still, that doesn’t make it any less worth noting, as bugs being squashed is never a bad thing. Today’s changes in particular center around UI fixes, so things should work a bit better going into the future there. Without further adieu, here’s everything you can expect to see fixed with The Elder Scrolls Online update 7.0.9!