Fortnite Update 17.30 Patch Notes
Update 17.30 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds the Grab-itron weapon to Battle Royale, which can pick up and launch objects at enemies. The Mothership has also begun abducting certain POIs beginning with Slurpy Swamp. Now, chunks of Slurpy Swamp are floating in the air and players will experience low gravity when they visit the area. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 17.30.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 0