Fortnite Update 17.30 Patch Notes

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 17.30 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds the Grab-itron weapon to Battle Royale, which can pick up and launch objects at enemies. The Mothership has also begun abducting certain POIs beginning with Slurpy Swamp. Now, chunks of Slurpy Swamp are floating in the air and players will experience low gravity when they visit the area. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 17.30.

Xbox One#Mobile Devices#Fortnite Creative#Battle Royale#Mothership#The Heavy Assault Rifle#Creative Patch Notes#Skydome#Wildlife Spawner Raptors#Customizable Lights#Prefab Gallery#Invasion Nature Gallery#Color Picker Ui
