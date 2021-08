Update 1.002.001 has arrived for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Unlike the previous update for Rift Apart, this patch just includes minor bug fixes and other general improvements. A game-breaking bug where the wrong hero would load in has been fixed, and other issues with Ratchet falling through planets and the controls not working after Clank sections have been addressed as well. Here’s everything new with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart update 1.002.001.