The one quarantine tradition we want to continue. Even during 2020, there was a reason to see the glass as half full. Mostly because the glass was literally half full of to-go cocktails. Thankfully, this upside of lockdown is still going strong and Los Angeles has a wide variety of deliverable drinks to enjoy. Between exclusive partners on DoorDash in LA, as well as our favorite options available on the app, we broke down the best options to order a drink from right now, from the comfort of your living room.