J. Allen Brack Steps Down Amid Activison Blizzard Lawsuit

Blizzard has announced changes to its leadership team, with current president J. Allen Brack leaving the company. In a post on the Blizzard website, it's been confirmed that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will now be co-leaders at the studio. Oneal is well known for her work at Vicarious Visions before it merged with Blizzard earlier this year and she took on the title of executive vice president of development at the company. Ybarra made his name at Xbox, where he worked for 20 years before joining Blizzard as an executive vice president and general manager of platform and technology in 2019.