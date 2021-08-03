J. Allen Brack Steps Down Amid Activison Blizzard Lawsuit
With the Activision Blizzard suit being made public just a couple of weeks ago, today J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment, has stepped down. In an announcement from the Blizzard team, they avoided addressing the gargantuan elephant in the room and instead gave a basic rundown of what will be occurring with this transition of power. Namely that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be taking over Brack’s duties as joint President moving forward. While completely sidestepping the issues currently playing out, J. Allen Brack had a message to share with the Blizzard Community.attackofthefanboy.com
