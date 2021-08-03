Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

J. Allen Brack Steps Down Amid Activison Blizzard Lawsuit

By Andron Smith
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Activision Blizzard suit being made public just a couple of weeks ago, today J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment, has stepped down. In an announcement from the Blizzard team, they avoided addressing the gargantuan elephant in the room and instead gave a basic rundown of what will be occurring with this transition of power. Namely that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be taking over Brack’s duties as joint President moving forward. While completely sidestepping the issues currently playing out, J. Allen Brack had a message to share with the Blizzard Community.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Stepping Down#The Blizzard Community#Blizzard Entertainment#Diablo Immortal#Vicarious Visions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPlayStation LifeStyle

Activision Blizzard Executive Who Blocked Own Employees on Twitter Steps Down From the Company’s Women’s Network

Former United States Homeland Security advisor Frances Townsend, who somehow made it into the video games industry as executive vice president for corporate affairs at Activision Blizzard, has stepped down from the company’s Women’s Network after coming under intense scrutiny. Following the recent lawsuit(s) and allegations that surfaced over the...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

OPINION: Activision Blizzard sued over 'frat culture' | Play Life, Live Games

Aug. 7—Activision Blizzard, one of the biggest video game companies in the world, is not having a very good summer. After a two-year investigation, the California Department of Fair Employment & Housing filed a lawsuit against the company alleging years of pay discrimination, sexual harassment and a general "frat culture."
Businessgamingideology.com

Blizzard harassment, more detailed drinking, Activision meddling just deeper problems

A new pair of in-depth reports from The Washington Post and Bloomberg have provided new details about the environment at Blizzard Entertainment, leading to California filing a bombshell lawsuit against the publisher. Many of the WaPo and Bloomberg reports are consistent with what has already been claimed – that Blizzard fostered an environment where women were often inappropriately presented, harassed and/or attacked – but they delve deeper into some aspects of corporate culture.
Video GamesPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Must-See Quotes From Activision Blizzard's Q2 Earnings Call

The Blizzard division is now under new leadership. The company is executing well with important new releases progressing on schedule. Mobile games now make up 40% of its total bookings. Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) bounced higher after the company delivered second-quarter results that exceeded management's guidance as well as...
BusinessNME

Coca-Cola and State Farm may pull ‘Overwatch’ League sponsorships

The Overwatch League may be about to lose more sponsorships in the wake of a lawsuit alleging abuse and sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard. As reported in The Washington Post, Coca-Cola and State Farm are reassessing their partnerships with the Overwatch League. Currently, the companies are still listed as corporate sponsors, along with Xfinity, IBM, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Teamspeak.
Businesskshb.com

Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

The president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment is leaving the company as it continues to deal with the fallout from a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit. The state of California sued Activision Blizzard Inc. last month, claiming the company was a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women." According to...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard sexism scandal day 17: More esports sponsors consider abandoning Overwatch League

In the course of our reporting on the ongoing Blizzard sexual harassment and sexual discrimination scandal that’s now prompted multiple lawsuits, we noted that T-Mobile had apparently pulled out of sponsoring Activision-Blizzard esports leagues, including leagues for Call of Duty and Overwatch. It may not be the only one, as The Washington Post reported last night that both Coca-Cola and State Farm are considering dropping their sponsorships as well. They’re apparently two of remaining sponsors, along with IBM, Xfinity, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Teamspeak.
Internetnichegamer.com

Activision Blizzard Executive Frances Townsend Deletes Twitter After “the Problem With Whistleblowing” Tweet Backlash

Frances Townsend, an Activision Blizzard executive, has deleted her Twitter account after backlash against her tweet promoting “the problem with whistleblowing.”. While currently acting as Activision Blizzard’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs, she previously worked as the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism. During that time she was also criticized for her defense of the Bush administration’s “enhanced interrogation techniques” [1, 2] against terrorism suspects and guilty parties.
Lawgamesindustry.biz

Sponsors drop Overwatch League after harassment lawsuit

The Overwatch League has lost a number of advertising sponsors in the wake of California's lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for harassment and civil rights violations, as reported by The Washington Post. Coca-Cola, Kellogg, and State Farm all told the paper that they were revaluating their Overwatch League partnerships. The logos...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Blizzard president is leaving amid harassment lawsuit against the company

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack is leaving the company, Activision Blizzard announced on Tuesday. The move comes after a July lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing that alleges discrimination and sexual harassment against women at the company. Brack was mentioned in the...
Businessslashdot.org

Blizzard's President is Stepping Down Amid Culture Scandal

Culture scandal? Wow what a euphemism for condoning sexual harassment of women. But the PR machine has to avoid using terminology that makes the president look guilty. Nice avoidant bafflegab. Blizzard gets a new meaning in the company name. Rather like "servicing the target" or "terminally inconvenienced" from the military,...
BusinessVentureBeat

J. Allen Brack’s short, tumultuous run in charge of Blizzard is over

Activision Blizzard announced today on its site that J. Allen Brack is no longer president of Blizzard. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will be leading the studio going forward. This move comes a couple of weeks after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard for sex discrimination in the workplace. Brack was named in the report, one of only two people specifically called out, for failing to address issues of sexual harassments at Blizzard. A human-resources executive, Jesse Meschuk, also left Blizzard earlier this week, according to a report from Bloomberg.
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

Blizzard has two new leaders as president J. Allen Brack leaves the company

Blizzard has announced changes to its leadership team, with current president J. Allen Brack leaving the company. In a post on the Blizzard website, it's been confirmed that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will now be co-leaders at the studio. Oneal is well known for her work at Vicarious Visions before it merged with Blizzard earlier this year and she took on the title of executive vice president of development at the company. Ybarra made his name at Xbox, where he worked for 20 years before joining Blizzard as an executive vice president and general manager of platform and technology in 2019.
Businessgamepressure.com

Blizzard CEO Steps Down; Successors Named

J. Allen Brack, CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, has stepped down from his position and further work at the studio. At the same time, his two successors have already been appointed. They will share responsibilities and lead a team that is struggling to deal with extremely serious and well-documented allegations of harassment, discrimination and mobbing among employees.
Businessdbltap.com

J. Allen Brack, Blizzard Entertainment President, Has Left 'to Pursue New Opportunities'

A new statement from Activision Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that company president J. Allen Brack is "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities." The announcement came early on Tuesday, Aug. 3, via a short letter by Daniel Alegre, Chief Operating Officer, published on Activision Blizzard's newsroom webpage. In his letter, Alegre notes that "effective immediately" former Vicarious Visions head, Jen Oneal, and Mike Ybarra, Executive Vice President and General Manager overseeing Battle.net, will be replacing Brack as "co-leaders of Blizzard."
BusinessBBC

Blizzard Entertainment president steps down

Blizzard Entertainment president J Allen Brack has "stepped down", the World of Warcraft and Call of Duty game-maker says. Parent company Activision Blizzard said Mr Brack was "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities". California is suing the company, alleging a workplace culture of sexism and harassment. Activision Blizzard denies...
Businesspsu.com

Activision Reveals New Leadership As J. Allen Brack Departs The Company

Activision Blizzard has announced that J. Allen Brack, the President of Blizzard, is departing the publishing giant “to pursue new opportunities.”. Speaking in a statement on the official Activision Blizzard, Daniel Allegre, President and COO, confirmed that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will now head up Blizzard as co-leaders. Oneal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy