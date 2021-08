Just about everybody grew up with Dr. Seuss books and the local 4 Community Theatre is bringing those stories to life with a summer production of Seussical!. 4 Community Theatre will have seven shows from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 28 to Saturday, July 31. All shows start at 7 p.m. expect the July 28 production which starts at 6 p.m. and are held at Orono High School Auditorium. The Wednesday, July 28 show is a sensory-friendly performance which is designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism or other disabilities. Modifications include: lower sound level, especially for startling or loud sounds, and lights on in the audience.