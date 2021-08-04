New York Jets Camp Debrief #02

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Denzel Mims has gone from starting for the New York Jets last year, to playing on the second team in OTAs, to playing on the third team, behind such luminaries as Braxton Berrios and Vyncint Smith, in training camp. Any way you slice it that is not a good look for last year’s second round draft pick. Perhaps it is just a motivational ploy, but that is not a given. Even if it is a motivational ploy, what does it say about Mims that working with the second team all summer was not motivation enough? It’s still early, but early turns to late very quickly in an NFL training camp. The first preseason game is just two weeks from today, and the last preseason game is less than two weeks after that. Mims is unlikely to be cut. Even if the new Jets coaching staff is less than enamored with him, he probably has a trade market after being drafted in the second round just last year. But if Mims is still running with the third team a month from now, a trade may well be forthcoming.