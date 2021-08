The Bombers got behind by 1 early in game 2 of Round 2 of the OVL tournament but it didn’t take too long to catch up go in the lead then never look back as the Bombers win over the Henderson Flash 7 – 3. Now the Bombers get a few days rest to await their next game which will be Saturday against Full Count. For tickets go to the dcbombers.com page click on buy tickets.